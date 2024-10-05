Tragic Accident in Pauri: Marriage Party's Fate Takes a Deadly Turn
A tragic car accident in Pauri district claimed three lives and injured ten others when a vehicle carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge. Officials stated the incident occurred as the driver took a shorter route, leading to the crash. Injured victims are now stable in hospital.
In a heartbreaking incident, three members of a marriage party lost their lives while ten others sustained injuries after their car plunged into a deep gorge in Pauri district.
The tragic event occurred on Friday evening near Naugaon, Lansdowne area, when the driver, in haste to reach Guniyalgaon from Basra village, opted for a shortcut instead of the main road. As a result, the car, a Mahindra Maxx, lost control and tumbled into the gorge, claiming the lives of two women and a man instantly.
Swift action from police and SDRF personnel saved lives as they rescued the victims from the ditch and rushed them to Base Hospital Kotdwar, where reports now indicate they are recovering. Amidst the crisis, concerns arose over the hospital's shortage of doctors, prompting intervention from local political representatives to ensure proper care for the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
