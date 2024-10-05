Left Menu

Quirky Global Updates: From Political Blunders to Canine Innovation

A collection of unusual recent news highlights includes the BBC cancelling an interview with Boris Johnson due to a mistaken note, the owner of Venice's iconic Harry's Bar urging action against speeding boats, and Chilean scientists developing a reversible dog neutering vaccine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The BBC's decision to cancel a high-profile interview with Boris Johnson stemmed from an inadvertent blunder by prominent presenter, Laura Kuenssberg. This mistake involved sending confidential question notes prepared for Johnson, resulting in the interview's cancellation.

Meanwhile, in Venice, the storied Harry's Bar, once visited by Ernest Hemingway, is taking a stand against the city's speeding boats. Their impact is seen in causing high waves, damaging historic structures, and contributing to the ongoing threat of flooding.

On a scientific front in Santiago, Chilean researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking reversible neutering vaccine for dogs. This innovation allows for pets, such as Findley the terrier, to undergo the procedure stress-free and without surgery, marking a significant advancement in animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

