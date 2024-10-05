Fury from the Gulf: Storms Brewing with Potential Hurricane Destruction

A brewing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is anticipated to reach tropical storm status later on Saturday, potentially escalating to a hurricane that could target Florida soon, forecasters have warned.

According to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami, Tropical Depression 14 was positioned approximately 210 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico as of the latest advisory. While no coastal alerts are in effect, regions including Florida's Peninsula, Keys, Mexico's Yucatan, and the Bahamas should track the system's development.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Leslie has gained strength in the Atlantic but currently poses no threat to land. Meanwhile, Hurricane Kirk, remaining a significant Category 4 storm, is impacting various regions with dangerous waves and is expected to weaken over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)