Catastrophic Floods Ravage Northern Bangladesh

At least five people have died, and more than 100,000 remain stranded as devastating floods, triggered by torrential rains and upstream torrents, continue to wreak havoc in northern Bangladesh, officials announced on Sunday.

In Sherpur, a district among the most affected, the surge in river water levels has submerged new areas, displacing thousands of families. Local authorities are bracing for widespread damage to agriculture, particularly rice crops. Homes and roads are submerged, cutting off villages and leaving residents in dire need of rescue.

According to a district administrator, efforts are focused on evacuating people to safe shelters and providing essential supplies, as army personnel join rescue operations using boats and helicopters.

(With inputs from agencies.)