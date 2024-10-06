Left Menu

Catastrophic Floods Ravage Northern Bangladesh

Severe floods in northern Bangladesh have led to at least five deaths and stranded over 100,000 people. In Sherpur, rising river levels are displacing families, threatening agriculture. The government is evacuating residents and providing aid, as fears of further rain could worsen the situation. Climate change exacerbates flood risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least five people have died, and more than 100,000 remain stranded as devastating floods, triggered by torrential rains and upstream torrents, continue to wreak havoc in northern Bangladesh, officials announced on Sunday.

In Sherpur, a district among the most affected, the surge in river water levels has submerged new areas, displacing thousands of families. Local authorities are bracing for widespread damage to agriculture, particularly rice crops. Homes and roads are submerged, cutting off villages and leaving residents in dire need of rescue.

According to a district administrator, efforts are focused on evacuating people to safe shelters and providing essential supplies, as army personnel join rescue operations using boats and helicopters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

