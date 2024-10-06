Tragic Stunt: Biker Dies in High-Speed Accident

A speeding motorcycle crash claimed the life of a young biker and left his friend critically injured in the Jankipuram area, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night as the two men, identified as Vijay (26) and Lalit (30), engaged in performing stunts on a high-speed two-wheeler, according to eyewitness accounts.

Authorities suspect the accident was triggered when Vijay's face mask slipped over his eyes, obstructing his vision and causing him to lose control of the bike, which veered off the road and crashed into a boundary wall. Vijay died at the scene, while Lalit is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)