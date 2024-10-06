Left Menu

Tragic Stunt: Biker Dies in High-Speed Accident

A speeding motorcycle crash in Jankipuram resulted in the death of a 26-year-old biker and severe injuries to his pillion rider. Eyewitnesses report the bikers were performing stunts when a face mask obstructed the driver's vision, causing him to lose control and crash into a wall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:53 IST
Tragic Stunt: Biker Dies in High-Speed Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding motorcycle crash claimed the life of a young biker and left his friend critically injured in the Jankipuram area, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night as the two men, identified as Vijay (26) and Lalit (30), engaged in performing stunts on a high-speed two-wheeler, according to eyewitness accounts.

Authorities suspect the accident was triggered when Vijay's face mask slipped over his eyes, obstructing his vision and causing him to lose control of the bike, which veered off the road and crashed into a boundary wall. Vijay died at the scene, while Lalit is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024