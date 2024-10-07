Left Menu

MicroRNA Breakthrough: A New Era in Gene Regulation

Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for discovering microRNA, which regulates genes at the cellular level. Their groundbreaking work could lead to new cancer treatments, adding a new dimension to genetic research. This pioneering discovery is considered vital for complex life forms.

On Monday, Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their revolutionary discovery of microRNA. These tiny genetic components regulate genes at the cellular level, offering potential new methods for cancer treatment. The Nobel Assembly emphasized the importance of this discovery for multicellular life.

Ambros, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Ruvkun, a genetics professor at Harvard Medical School, initially investigated genes controlling genetic development timing. Their research, focusing on mutant worm strains, revealed microRNA's role in gene regulation, a mechanism significant for evolutionary processes.

Dr. Claire Fletcher from Imperial College London explained how microRNA could be pivotal in developing disease treatments and serving as biomarkers. Current clinical trials aim to explore microRNA's application in treating skin cancer. Despite no approved treatments yet, Fletcher anticipates advancements within five to ten years.

