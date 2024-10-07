Left Menu

Rising Numbers: The Resurgence of the Indian Wild Ass

The Indian wild ass population in Gujarat has seen a 26% increase, reaching 7,672. Surveys using both traditional and modern methods helped track this growth. Conservation measures have been pivotal in this population rebound, highlighting the species' resilience against challenging environmental conditions.

The population of the endangered Indian wild ass, exclusive to Gujarat, has reached 7,672, marking a 26% rise over five years, according to the latest census conducted by the state forest department.

The 10th Wild Ass Population Survey, conducted earlier this year, recorded an increase from 6,082 in 2020 to 7,672, an official release revealed.

The census combined traditional counting with modern technology like drones, leading to accurate data on these resilient animals. Conservation efforts by the Gujarat government have contributed to this success story.

