Department of Science, Technology and Innovation Renamed to Reflect Broader Mandate

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, welcomed the renaming of the department as outlined in Government Gazette No. 51283, published on September 27, 2024. The department is now officially known as the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), a change that follows the reconfiguration of the Ministry of Higher, Science, and Innovation under South Africa's seventh administration. The restructuring resulted in the formation of two separate ministries: the Ministry of Higher Education and Training and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

This renaming marks another chapter in the department's evolving identity. In 2021, it was renamed the Department of Science and Innovation to emphasize innovation as a core driver of progress. The latest name change restores “technology” to the department's title, reflecting its pivotal role in promoting technological advancements that underpin scientific progress, economic growth, and societal development.

Minister Nzimande emphasized that the inclusion of "technology" aligns the department's name with its expanded mandate. The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation continues to focus on enhancing productivity, fostering innovation through cutting-edge technologies, and advancing South Africa's global competitiveness.

In addition, the department's strategic priorities remain steadfast, including efforts in climate change adaptation, environmental sustainability, and human resource development. It aims to tackle poverty, inequality, and related social issues through science, technology, and innovation (STI).

Beyond the name change, the department reaffirms its commitment to building a digitally empowered society and leading initiatives that will enhance economic growth, strengthen societal development, and contribute to a sustainable future.