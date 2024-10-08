Hurricane Milton: Florida Prepares for Devastation
Hurricane Milton intensified into a Category 5 storm, threatening Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Florida, prompting mass evacuations. With winds at 180 mph, Milton is set to become one of the biggest disasters in Florida this century. Emergency declarations have been issued as evacuation efforts commence.
On Monday, Hurricane Milton evolved into a Category 5 storm, presenting a formidable threat to the Yucatan Peninsula and Florida, where recovery from Hurricane Helene is ongoing. With winds reaching 180 miles per hour, Milton's transformation is one of the fastest recorded in the Atlantic, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Moving towards Florida, Milton is expected to weaken by the time it makes landfall on Wednesday. However, several counties have already issued evacuation orders in anticipation of significant winds, rain, and storm surges. Particularly, Pinellas County initiated mandatory evacuations for over 500,000 residents.
Officials are concerned about traffic and fuel availability but urge residents to prioritize safety given the historic nature of this storm. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state emergency, with federal responses already in place. As the ninth hurricane this season, Milton exemplifies an intense period for Atlantic storms.
