US Consulate's Eco-Friendly Upgrade: Benches in BKC

The US Consulate General in Mumbai, in partnership with the Indian Regional Passport Office, has introduced a significant enhancement to the Bandra Kurla Complex by installing 70 benches. These benches, crafted from recycled materials, are designed to improve the experience for visa applicants, according to a statement from the Consulate.

US Consul General Mike Hankey, accompanied by key figures from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, inaugurated the initiative. Hankey emphasized that the project is a commitment to support visa applicants and their families, reflecting the US Mission's goals of sustainability and urban waste management alongside logistical improvements.

With the addition of these benches and future plans including waste receptacles and restroom facilities, the initiative not only benefits applicants waiting for appointments but also the surrounding businesses and institutions. The benches, produced by Project Mumbai from recycled plastic waste, are adorned with distinctive artwork by underprivileged local artists, symbolizing the US-India cultural connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)