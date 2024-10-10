Hurricane Milton Leaves a Trail of Destruction Across Florida
Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida, causing widespread destruction with power outages affecting over 3 million people. The storm resulted in multiple deaths and severe flooding, particularly in Sarasota County. Rescue operations are underway amid warnings of downed power lines and rising water levels.
Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc across Florida on Thursday, leaving widespread devastation in its wake as it barrelled into the Atlantic Ocean. The storm knocked out power to more than 3 million customers, whipped up numerous tornadoes, and caused at least five fatalities, deepening the agony left by Hurricane Helene.
Despite fears of a worst-case scenario, Tampa was spared a direct hit as Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Siesta Key, south of Tampa. Governor Ron DeSantis stated that the storm brought record rainfall in some areas and rising water levels that may persist for days, though Tampa's feared storm surge didn't materialize.
Rescue operations are ongoing in the most affected areas, including Sarasota County, where the storm triggered extensive flooding. Officials warned residents to stay indoors due to downed power lines and flooding risks. Emergency personnel are conducting door-to-door searches to ensure the safety of the affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
