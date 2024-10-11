Left Menu

Lunar Diplomacy: Bridging the Space Governance Divide

The emergent "space race" between the United States and China involves lunar landings focused on scientific research and potential resource mining. With geopolitical tensions at play, space governance presents challenges and opportunities for cooperation. This race could either heighten conflicts or promote international collaboration and peaceful space ventures.

Updated: 11-10-2024 10:41 IST
The renewed "space race" between the United States and China has reignited interest in lunar missions, with both nations leading separate expeditions to the Moon. While scientific research is a primary motivation, economic interests in potential lunar resources are also driving these efforts. The stakes for geopolitical dominance are high.

The competition could escalate into conflicts over strategic landing sites and valuable resources, such as water ice and rare earth metals. Both superpowers have called for international collaboration in their lunar pursuits, yet distinct "space blocs" reflect global power dynamics. Agreements like the Artemis Accords and the ILRS play crucial roles in shaping space policies.

Despite rising tensions, history shows that cooperation in space governance is possible, even necessary. There is an urgent need for dialogue and collaborative efforts to ensure space exploration enhances mutual trust rather than fueling geopolitical tensions on Earth. Experts call for joint missions, shared scientific data, and consistent space governance frameworks.

