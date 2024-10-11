Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Attack Near Katarniaghat
A young man named Mubarak was tragically killed by a wild elephant near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. The incident occurred when Mubarak, from Bhawanipur village, was travelling to Bharthapur for work. Despite rescue efforts, he died from his injuries. Authorities are investigating the attack and compensating the family.
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old man lost his life in a wild elephant attack near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, officials confirmed on Friday morning.
The victim, identified as Mubarak from Bhawanipur village, was cycling to Bharthapur village for work when he crossed paths with the aggressive elephant. The animal attacked by lifting him with its trunk and subsequently trampling him, killing him despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, sources reported.
Forest Range Officer Ram Kumar has assured that a report is being sent to higher authorities, and compensation will be provided to Mubarak's family following the completion of necessary formalities. Both the forest department and local police have commenced an investigation, sealing the road between Bhawanipur and Katarnia Ghat and urging villagers to remain cautious. The incident follows recent wolf and leopard sightings in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- elephant
- attack
- Katarniaghat
- wildlife
- Mubarak
- Bhawanipur
- forest
- compensation
- villagers
- police
ALSO READ
Tikri Forest and Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary to Become Eco-Tourism Hubs
Illegal Sand Miners Attack Forest Officials in Madhya Pradesh
Telangana Forest Minister Accuses BRS Leaders of Online Harassment
Tragedy Strikes: Two Leopards Killed in Maharashtra Forest Range
Leopard Caught After Fatal Attack on Farmer Near Katarniaghat Forest