Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Attack Near Katarniaghat

A 26-year-old man lost his life in a wild elephant attack near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, officials confirmed on Friday morning.

The victim, identified as Mubarak from Bhawanipur village, was cycling to Bharthapur village for work when he crossed paths with the aggressive elephant. The animal attacked by lifting him with its trunk and subsequently trampling him, killing him despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, sources reported.

Forest Range Officer Ram Kumar has assured that a report is being sent to higher authorities, and compensation will be provided to Mubarak's family following the completion of necessary formalities. Both the forest department and local police have commenced an investigation, sealing the road between Bhawanipur and Katarnia Ghat and urging villagers to remain cautious. The incident follows recent wolf and leopard sightings in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)