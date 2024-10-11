Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Attack Near Katarniaghat

A young man named Mubarak was tragically killed by a wild elephant near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. The incident occurred when Mubarak, from Bhawanipur village, was travelling to Bharthapur for work. Despite rescue efforts, he died from his injuries. Authorities are investigating the attack and compensating the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man lost his life in a wild elephant attack near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, officials confirmed on Friday morning.

The victim, identified as Mubarak from Bhawanipur village, was cycling to Bharthapur village for work when he crossed paths with the aggressive elephant. The animal attacked by lifting him with its trunk and subsequently trampling him, killing him despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, sources reported.

Forest Range Officer Ram Kumar has assured that a report is being sent to higher authorities, and compensation will be provided to Mubarak's family following the completion of necessary formalities. Both the forest department and local police have commenced an investigation, sealing the road between Bhawanipur and Katarnia Ghat and urging villagers to remain cautious. The incident follows recent wolf and leopard sightings in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

