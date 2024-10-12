Spanish scientists have announced a breakthrough that promises to unravel long-standing debates surrounding the identity of 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus. Using advanced DNA analysis, details about Columbus's nationality are set to be disclosed this Saturday. For years, multiple nations have laid claim to his origins and his final resting place remains contentious. Columbus, a figure of both admiration and controversy, spearheaded Spanish-backed journeys in the 1490s that arguably paved the way for Europe's subsequent territorial expansions in the Americas.

In another historical revelation, paleontologists have identified the head of Arthropleura, the largest insect to have roamed the Earth, found within fossil specimens in France. Belonging to the Carboniferous Period, Arthropleura reached lengths of up to 3.2 meters. Until now, a critical piece of its anatomy remained elusive, complicating efforts to thoroughly classify it. This discovery provides crucial anatomical information and confirms that this giant millipede was not predatory but subsisted on a diet of plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)