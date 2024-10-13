Deadly Sao Paulo Storm Leaves Millions Without Power

Sao Paulo was struck by a devastating storm that claimed at least seven lives and plunged around 1.4 million households into darkness. The storm's intense winds, recorded at up to 67 mph, uprooted trees and downed transmission lines, resulting in widespread power outages across South America's largest city.

With several airports shut and water services interrupted, officials in Sao Paulo state described the damage as severe. The storm wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving significant areas of the metropolis, home to 21 million people, without electricity for extended periods.

The power disruptions disproportionately affected Enel-Sao Paulo's service areas. Regulators consider revoking the utility's private concession if outages are not resolved efficiently. Enel acknowledged damage to 17 high-voltage lines but has yet to confirm when full service will resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)