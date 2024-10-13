Legacy of Resilience: Hiroshima Survivor's Fight for Nuclear Disarmament

Decades after the atomic bomb ravaged Hiroshima, survivor Teruko Yahata still bears the physical and emotional scars. Her forehead bears the mark of the blast that changed her life and history itself on August 6, 1945.

Yahata and other survivors find hope as the Nihon Hidankyo group receives the Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing their tireless efforts against nuclear arms. The award serves as a beacon, reigniting the drive for nuclear abolition.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, grapples with the added responsibility following the accolade, emphasizing the urgency to continue their mission as time catches up with the elderly survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)