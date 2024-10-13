Left Menu

Legacy of Resilience: Hiroshima Survivor's Fight for Nuclear Disarmament

Teruko Yahata, a Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor, reflects on the impact of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Nihon Hidankyo for its campaign against nuclear arms. Yahata and fellow survivors emphasize their responsibility towards disarmament, highlighting ongoing challenges and renewed hope for nuclear abolition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 08:30 IST
Legacy of Resilience: Hiroshima Survivor's Fight for Nuclear Disarmament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Decades after the atomic bomb ravaged Hiroshima, survivor Teruko Yahata still bears the physical and emotional scars. Her forehead bears the mark of the blast that changed her life and history itself on August 6, 1945.

Yahata and other survivors find hope as the Nihon Hidankyo group receives the Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing their tireless efforts against nuclear arms. The award serves as a beacon, reigniting the drive for nuclear abolition.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, grapples with the added responsibility following the accolade, emphasizing the urgency to continue their mission as time catches up with the elderly survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024