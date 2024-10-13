Brilliance Over Ladakh: Aurorae Illuminate Solar Cycle Peaks

In an extraordinary celestial event, the night skies over Ladakh have been lit up with brilliant aurorae, usually a spectacle reserved for the far northern regions. This breathtaking phenomenon, observed on the night of October 10-11, was a testament to the precision of predictions made by Indian astrophysicists just 48-72 hours prior.

Scientists attributed the dazzling display to heightened solar activity, known as Solar Cycle 25. According to Dibyendu Nandi from the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India, this surge in activity validates their forecasting capabilities crucial for anticipating extreme space weather events that could disrupt satellite services worldwide.

While these auroras were a visual treat, they serve as a stark reminder of the severe implications of space weather disturbances. Experts warn that an 'extreme' solar storm could lead to catastrophic failures in communication and power systems, challenging humanity's dependency on these technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)