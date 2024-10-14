Left Menu

Lessons from Iran’s Missile Attacks: Implications for U.S.-China Relations

The analysis of Iran's missile strikes on Israel highlights the importance and limitations of missile defense systems in a potential U.S.-China conflict in the Indo-Pacific. The U.S. may need to adopt 'deterrence by punishment' to counter China's more advanced missile capabilities.

Lessons from Iran’s Missile Attacks: Implications for U.S.-China Relations
Iran's recent missile attacks on Israel provide crucial insights into U.S. and allied missile defense systems amid rising tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region. Experts suggest the U.S. may need to shift towards a strategy of 'deterrence by punishment' to effectively counter potential Chinese aggression.

The differences between Middle Eastern and Indo-Pacific scenarios limit the lessons that can be extracted, yet Iran's more than 400 missiles fired this year offer valuable perspectives. Analysts warn that while Washington's defenses are challenged by Iran's barrage, Beijing's more advanced missiles would pose a greater interception difficulty.

Military and geopolitical analysts stress the need for informed strategies, highlighting how well-informed plans could mitigate conflict risks. The U.S.'s introduction of new weapons in the Indo-Pacific and potential coordination of cyberwarfare shows the complexity of the defensive landscape against a possible large-scale Chinese missile strike.

