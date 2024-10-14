Left Menu

Australia Boosts Defense Against Avian Influenza

Australia invests $64 million to safeguard against a global bird flu threat that hasn't reached Oceania yet. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe reports its first two mpox cases, with one linked to travel in South Africa, and another in Tanzania. Both incidents highlight urgent health challenges.

Updated: 14-10-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:30 IST
In a move to fortify its defenses against a global health threat, Australia announced an allocation of $64 million on Sunday. The funds are earmarked to combat the bird flu strain that has ravaged avian and mammal populations globally but has yet to reach the island continent. Oceania remains the only region untouched by the H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b avian influenza, which has wreaked havoc since 2020.

Australia's proactive stance underscores the serious threat of the flu, which has killed countless birds and mammals across Asia, Europe, and Africa, severely impacting the agricultural sector and leaving environmental carnage in its wake. The government's substantial financial commitment is a strategic move to safeguard a region still untouched.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has confirmed its first two cases of mpox, according to the national health ministry. The infections include an 11-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, both with recent travel histories to South Africa and Tanzania, respectively. These incidents highlight the pressing health threats facing nations as infectious diseases continue to emerge and spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

