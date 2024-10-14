Left Menu

Ancient Discovery: Gondwanax Paraisensis Unearthed in Brazil

Scientists have discovered a 237-million-year-old fossil in southern Brazil belonging to the Gondwanax paraisensis, offering insights into the evolutionary rise of dinosaurs. Found by physician Pedro Lucas Porcela Aurelio and donated for research, this ancient reptile's characteristics may unlock secrets of dinosaur success.

14-10-2024
In a groundbreaking discovery in southern Brazil, scientists have unearthed a 237-million-year-old fossil believed to belong to Gondwanax paraisensis, an ancient reptile species. This find could offer pivotal insights into dinosaur evolutionary success.

Initially discovered by physician Pedro Lucas Porcela Aurelio in Paraiso do Sul, the remarkable relic sheds light on the origins of various contemporary species. Rodrigo Temp Müller, whose findings are published in Gondwana Research, highlights the fossil's antiquity as key to understanding dinosaur evolution.

Named after the Gondwana landmass and the discovery town, the Gondwanax paraisensis could bridge gaps in understanding the transition from early reptiles to the reign of dinosaurs, affirming its significance in paleontological research.

