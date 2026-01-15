Brazil's Billion-Dollar Banking Bust: The Banco Master Scandal

In a significant development, Brazil's federal police executed search and seizure warrants against businessmen Daniel Vorcaro and Nelson Tanure on Wednesday. These actions are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent activities at Banco Master, as authorized by a Supreme Court decision.

This marks the second phase of a police operation initially launched in November when Vorcaro was arrested on the same day the Brazilian central bank ordered the liquidation of Banco Master. Vorcaro is now cooperating with authorities, while Tanure, a major investor in various sectors, maintains innocence.

The federal police are probing suspected crimes such as criminal organization and money laundering. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has indicated that this case could signify the largest banking fraud in Brazil's history as it involves scrutiny over high-yield debt and potential significant payouts to investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)