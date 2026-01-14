Brazil Billionaire Eyes Venezuelan Energy Investments
Brazilian billionaire Joesley Batista is exploring investment opportunities in Venezuela's oil and gas industry following meetings with interim President Delcy Rodriguez and U.S. officials. Batista's company, Fluxus, is assessing South American energy assets, potentially signaling significant developments in Venezuela's energy sector.
In a significant move for international energy markets, Brazilian billionaire Joesley Batista is setting his sights on Venezuela. He recently met with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, as well as with U.S. officials, to discuss opening Venezuela's oil and gas sector to foreign investments.
Batista's oil and gas company, Fluxus, has actively consolidated energy assets across South America since its acquisition in 2023. The company is now evaluating potential business opportunities in Venezuela as reported by a source familiar with the dealings.
This development could mark a turning point for Venezuela, a nation historically rich in oil reserves but hampered by political and economic challenges. Batista's engagement signals growing interest in tapping into Venezuelan resources, possibly revitalizing the country's struggling energy sector.
ALSO READ
City in Turmoil: Banner Row Sparks Staff Protest
Kazakhstan Urges U.S. and Europe for Black Sea Oil Transport Security
Turmoil at the Border: Iranians Flee to Turkey Amidst Protests
Political Turmoil: Controversies and Diplomatic Missed Opportunities in Karnataka
CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Geopolitics