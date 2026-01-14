Brazil Billionaire Eyes Venezuelan Energy Investments

In a significant move for international energy markets, Brazilian billionaire Joesley Batista is setting his sights on Venezuela. He recently met with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, as well as with U.S. officials, to discuss opening Venezuela's oil and gas sector to foreign investments.

Batista's oil and gas company, Fluxus, has actively consolidated energy assets across South America since its acquisition in 2023. The company is now evaluating potential business opportunities in Venezuela as reported by a source familiar with the dealings.

This development could mark a turning point for Venezuela, a nation historically rich in oil reserves but hampered by political and economic challenges. Batista's engagement signals growing interest in tapping into Venezuelan resources, possibly revitalizing the country's struggling energy sector.