Brazil Billionaire Eyes Venezuelan Energy Investments

Brazilian billionaire Joesley Batista is exploring investment opportunities in Venezuela's oil and gas industry following meetings with interim President Delcy Rodriguez and U.S. officials. Batista's company, Fluxus, is assessing South American energy assets, potentially signaling significant developments in Venezuela's energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:37 IST
In a significant move for international energy markets, Brazilian billionaire Joesley Batista is setting his sights on Venezuela. He recently met with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, as well as with U.S. officials, to discuss opening Venezuela's oil and gas sector to foreign investments.

Batista's oil and gas company, Fluxus, has actively consolidated energy assets across South America since its acquisition in 2023. The company is now evaluating potential business opportunities in Venezuela as reported by a source familiar with the dealings.

This development could mark a turning point for Venezuela, a nation historically rich in oil reserves but hampered by political and economic challenges. Batista's engagement signals growing interest in tapping into Venezuelan resources, possibly revitalizing the country's struggling energy sector.

