Karnataka's Rain Fury: Life Disrupted and Alerts Issued

Life in central and southern Karnataka was thrown off track as continuous rains disrupted normalcy, with Bengaluru bearing the brunt. The collapse was attributed to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, leading to significant rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts similar adverse weather conditions for northern Karnataka over the next 24 hours. An official has warned that the situation is likely to persist for three to four days.

In particular, the city of Bengaluru experienced road congestion hindering students and office-goers, compounded by waterlogging in low-lying areas. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts, indicating the potential for heavy rainfall and further disruptions.

