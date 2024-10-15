Left Menu

Brazil's Amazon Consultation Challenge: Empowering Indigenous Voices in Carbon Credit Sales

The Brazilian state of Para plans to consult Indigenous communities about the sale of carbon offset credits to U.S. companies aimed at protecting the Amazon rainforest. The move follows criticism over inadequate consultation. The LEAF Coalition involves a $180 million deal to support climate change mitigation by reducing deforestation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The government of Para in Brazil is gearing up to engage Indigenous communities on the distribution of benefits from future carbon credit sales. This initiative is a significant step towards involving local voices in climate change solutions aimed at preserving the Amazon rainforest.

Announced last month, the $180 million carbon credit deal through the LEAF Coalition, involving major firms like Amazon.com Inc., aims to safeguard the Amazon's ecological diversity. Despite Para's assurances of inclusive participation, Indigenous leaders argue they were left out of the loop in preliminary consultations.

Initiating consultations, the state intends to conduct over 30 workshops to ensure comprehensive stakeholder involvement. Concita Sompré from the Federation of Indigenous Peoples of Para emphasized the need for clear benefit-sharing agreements to ensure fair distribution among all local beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

