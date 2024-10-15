Tragedy in Bosnia: A Nation Mourns Victims of Devastating Floods

Hundreds gathered in southern Bosnia on Tuesday to mourn 19 victims of devastating floods and landslides. The caskets, draped in green cloth according to Islamic custom, were part of a funeral service led by Bosnia's Islamic Community Grand Mufti Husein Kavazovic in Donja Jablanica.

The natural disaster struck on October 4, affecting four municipalities in central and southern Bosnia. Torrential rains and fierce winds caused flash floods that isolated entire areas and destroyed infrastructure. At least 26 casualties were reported, and authorities are actively searching for one missing individual.

Climate change is believed to have exacerbated the severe weather, with scientists pointing to record temperatures and droughts that prevented soil absorption of the floodwaters. As Bosnia attempts to recover, aid from neighboring countries and the European Union is flowing in.

