Seismic Jolt in Hindu Kush: Afghanistan Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Wednesday night. The tremor occurred at a depth of 181 kilometers according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:42 IST
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Wednesday night, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event was detected at a significant depth of 181 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, GFZ further detailed in its assessment.
Despite the intensity, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced following the geological disturbance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Afghanistan
- Hindu Kush
- geosciences
- seismic
- magnitude
- tremor
- GFZ
- depth
- geological
Advertisement