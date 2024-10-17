Left Menu

Seismic Jolt in Hindu Kush: Afghanistan Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Wednesday night. The tremor occurred at a depth of 181 kilometers according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:42 IST
Seismic Jolt in Hindu Kush: Afghanistan Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Wednesday night, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event was detected at a significant depth of 181 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, GFZ further detailed in its assessment.

Despite the intensity, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced following the geological disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024