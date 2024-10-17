Seismic Jolt in Hindu Kush: Afghanistan Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Wednesday night, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event was detected at a significant depth of 181 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, GFZ further detailed in its assessment.

Despite the intensity, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced following the geological disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)