Western Pacific's Struggle Against Lifestyle Diseases: An Unmet 2030 Target

The Western Pacific region is unlikely to hit the UN's 2030 target of reducing premature deaths from lifestyle-related diseases due to slow declines in alcohol and tobacco use. Despite some progress, countries like Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines have seen increases in such deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:55 IST
The World Health Organisation announced on Thursday that Western Pacific nations are projected to miss the United Nations' 2030 deadline for cutting premature deaths from lifestyle-related diseases, like cancer and diabetes. The slow reduction in alcohol and tobacco consumption is cited as a significant barrier to meeting this target.

Chronic lifestyle diseases, which include heart attacks, stroke, asthma, and lung diseases, account for over 80% of fatalities among the 1.9 billion people residing in the Western Pacific. While the UN aims to decrease early deaths by a third, the region has thus far reduced premature mortality by only over 25%.

WHO's Western Pacific senior official, Kidong Park, indicated that the region's efforts to control risk factors such as alcohol and tobacco consumption are falling short. Meanwhile, some countries, namely Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, and Solomon Islands, have seen an increase in premature deaths from lifestyle diseases, diverging from the overall decreasing trend in the region.

