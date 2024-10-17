Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Markets Gear Up for ECB Decision

Euro zone bond yields rose slightly ahead of the European Central Bank's expected interest rate cut. Germany's 10-year bond yield increased, aligning with market anticipation of further rate cuts due to weak economic data. Italy's bond yield also rose, while euro zone inflation was revised lower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:13 IST
Euro Zone Bond Markets Gear Up for ECB Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a subtle shift, euro zone bond yields inched up on Thursday, snapping a two-day decline as markets awaited a pivotal decision from the European Central Bank. Germany's 10-year bond, serving as the euro zone's benchmark, saw a 2.7 basis-point increase, reaching a yield of 2.203%.

Amid widespread anticipation, the ECB is poised to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, setting them at 3.25%. This decision, expected at 1215 GMT, comes as traders seek clues on the potential for continued rate reductions in upcoming meetings.

Recent factors, such as poor economic data and an unexpected dip in inflation below 2%, have led to increased market bets on further rate cuts. As Italy's 10-year yield climbed by 1 basis point to 3.413%, the yield gap between German and Italian bonds narrowed to its smallest margin since July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024