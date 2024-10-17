Left Menu

Unearthing Hidden Ecosystems: A Groundbreaking Discovery Under the Pacific

A deep-diving robot has discovered a new ecosystem beneath the Pacific seabed where two tectonic plates meet. Unveiled were giant tubeworms and other marine life thriving in cavities within Earth's crust. This unexpected find extends the known habitat of hydrothermal vent species, revealing their subsurface existence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking discovery has emerged from the depths of the Pacific Ocean, where a deep-diving robot uncovered an unseen realm of life thriving beneath the seabed. Utilizing the remotely operated vehicle SuBastian, marine scientists discovered giant tubeworms and other invertebrates living in cavities of the ocean floor near hydrothermal vents.

This remarkable find, part of a study published in Nature Communications, indicates that these marine species, previously believed to inhabit only areas around vents, exist within the Earth's crust as well. Marine biologist Sabine Gollner highlighted the significance of this revelation, which points to an extended ecosystem beneath the seafloor.

The exploration took place at the East Pacific Rise, a volcanically active area where tectonic plates diverge. Here, hydrothermal vents emit nutrient-rich fluids, fueling life in this extreme environment. The robots excavated cavities where warm conditions support unique microbial and animal life, reshaping our understanding of oceanic connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

