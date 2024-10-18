Left Menu

Genetic Treasure Trove: The 23andMe Data Dilemma

23andMe, one of the leading direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies, is on the verge of bankruptcy, raising concerns over the privacy and security of its vast genetic data repository. Customers are urged to take steps to protect their genetic information amidst potential company ownership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:39 IST
Genetic Treasure Trove: The 23andMe Data Dilemma
  • Country:
  • Australia

Since its inception nearly two decades ago, 23andMe has established itself as a giant in the biotechnology sector, offering direct-to-consumer genetic testing services. However, the company is now facing bankruptcy, sparking fears over the safety of the sensitive genetic data it holds.

Amidst financial turmoil, 23andMe has pledged to uphold customer privacy, but questions linger about the fate of the genetic data, should the company undergo ownership changes. In 2023, it experienced a significant data breach impacting millions, and settled a lawsuit for $30 million.

With 23andMe's future hanging in the balance, customers are advised to protect their genetic data by considering account deletion and understanding legal implications, especially since their data could be transferred if the company is sold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024