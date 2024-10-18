Global IAEA Conference to Spotlight Small Modular Reactors as Key to Net-Zero Future

The first-ever International Conference on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and their Applications, hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is set to take place from 21 to 25 October at the Agency’s headquarters in Vienna. The event will bring together more than 1,000 experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from nearly 100 countries to discuss how SMRs can help achieve global net-zero emissions by 2050.

With SMRs designed to produce no more than 300 MW(e), their small size and modularity make them a prime solution for regions with limited electrical grids or remote locations. The potential to pre-assemble components in factories before transporting them to deployment sites reduces construction time, making them an attractive option in the current energy landscape.

Amid the global push for decarbonization and rising energy demands, SMRs are seen as a key player in future energy systems. According to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, "A quarter of new nuclear capacity by 2050 could come from SMRs," as outlined in the IAEA’s projections for expanded nuclear generation. Grossi emphasized the importance of timely deployment and international collaboration to ensure the safe and secure implementation of SMR technology.

The conference will address four key areas critical to SMR development:

SMR design, technology, and fuel cycles

Legislative and regulatory frameworks

Safety, security, and safeguards

Strategies for facilitating deployment

Currently, there are around 70 active SMR designs in various stages of development across the globe, and interest is rapidly growing among new market entrants. “This event is a unique opportunity for stakeholders to explore the latest innovations and advancements in SMR technology,” said Aline des Cloizeaux, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Power.

A key component of the event will be a parallel meeting of the Nuclear Harmonization and Standardization Initiative (NHSI), launched in 2022 to streamline regulatory frameworks and standardize industrial approaches for SMRs. NHSI aims to facilitate quicker and safer deployment through multinational cooperation and has already produced several working papers on manufacturing processes for SMR components and regulatory reviews.

The conference will also include an "Industry Night," co-organized with the World Nuclear Association (WNA), featuring leading vendors showcasing the latest advancements in reactor technology. Another notable feature is a young generation event, co-hosted by the International Youth Nuclear Congress (IYNC), which will focus on the potential of SMRs and microreactors to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

Through the IAEA’s SMR Platform, the Agency continues to provide support to countries interested in adopting SMR technology. The platform offers technical assistance, capacity building, and coordinates research and development efforts to ensure safe and efficient deployment globally.

As SMRs position themselves as a significant solution in the race to net-zero, the IAEA’s conference will play a pivotal role in advancing the conversation around their potential applications and impact on future energy landscapes.