Unraveling Autism: The Y Chromosome Connection

A new study links an extra Y chromosome with a doubled risk of autism, offering insight into the condition's prevalence in men. Examining the Y chromosome for risk factors is recommended, following an analysis involving over 177,000 patients published in Nature Communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:32 IST
A recent study has identified a connection between an extra Y chromosome and the risk of developing autism, shedding light on autism's higher occurrence in men. Researchers have suggested intensified focus on the Y chromosome as they explored genetic data from over 177,000 patients, revealing that those with the XYY pattern showed a doubled likelihood of autism diagnosis. Published in Nature Communications, the study emphasizes examining the Y chromosome's role in autism risk factors.

Autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by repetitive behaviors and social skill challenges, is nearly four times more prevalent in men than women, according to past research. The study found that while an additional X chromosome didn't affect autism risk, the extra Y chromosome in genetic conditions such as XYY and XXY appeared significant, particularly with XYY showing a stronger connection to autism risk.

Researchers call for further studies focusing on the Y chromosome, contrasting the traditional emphasis on the protective effects of the X chromosome among women, known as the 'female protective effect.' The findings highlight the need for an expanded research focus to better understand the genetic risk factors associated with autism, providing a new direction for autism diagnostics and potential interventions.

