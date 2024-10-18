Erosion Threatens Irish Heritage Home

An elderly Irish couple, Willie and Lal Pierce, face imminent loss of their cherished family home as coastal erosion rapidly draws the sea closer to their doorstep on Ireland's Ballyhealy coast.

With a history spanning 200 years, their traditional white-walled cottage now lies vulnerable, as waves crash against improvised rock barriers placed by Willie himself. Once distant fields and a golden beach have given way to eroding coastlines and a looming threat of destruction.

Despite the local council's refusal to intervene, Willie remains resolute in his efforts, though experts attribute accelerated erosion to climate change. Research indicates a 20cm rise in local sea levels since the 19th century, exacerbating erosion on the region's delicate coastline.

