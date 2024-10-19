Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Development Boost with Major Airport Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch significant development projects, including airport expansions worth over Rs 6,100 crore and the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, during his Varanasi visit. These initiatives will enhance airport capacity and promote regional heritage. Additionally, several sports and tourism projects will be inaugurated.

PM Modi Unveils Development Boost with Major Airport Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a series of development initiatives during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday, according to his office. These projects include significant airport expansions across the country totaling over Rs 6,100 crore.

Among the key announcements, Modi will initiate the construction of a new terminal and other upgrades at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, alongside laying the foundation stone for new civil enclaves at Agra, Darbhanga, and Bagdogra airports. These expansions aim to boost passenger capacity to more than 2.3 crore annually, with designs reflecting the region's heritage.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate phases 2 and 3 of the Varanasi Sports Complex redevelopment and several tourism development projects in Sarnath. Other notable projects include a 100-bed hostel at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium and development initiatives at Banasur and Gurudham Temples.

