Delhi Battles Diesel: Environment Minister Seeks State Cooperation
Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has reached out to neighboring states, urging them to control diesel bus emissions impacting the city's air quality. As the Graded Response Action Plan's second stage takes effect, Rai emphasizes the need for vehicle regulation to safeguard residents' health.
Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has taken decisive action as the capital grapples with worsening air quality. In letters addressed to transport ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Rai strongly urged a halt on diesel buses entering the city due to new GRAP II restrictions.
The Graded Response Action Plan's second stage went into effect at 8 am amidst declining air quality levels. Rai announced a series of initiatives including intensified road dust control and increased traffic personnel to alleviate congestion, highlighting diesel buses as a significant pollution source.
Rai emphasized that vehicular emissions from diesel buses reaching Delhi represent a major environmental threat, urging stricter emission controls and exploring alternatives like CNG and electric buses to combat the pollution crisis and protect public health.
