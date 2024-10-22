Tragedy Strikes Bulandshahr Family: Oxygen Cylinder Blast Claims Six Lives

In a tragic incident in Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad area, an oxygen cylinder explosion claimed the lives of six family members, including Rukhsana, her husband, and their granddaughter.

The blast caused a partial collapse of their home and stirred the community, who gathered to mourn the losses and express condolences.

Authorities, including the NDRF, swiftly responded, ensuring the rescue and relief operations were promptly executed, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate measures for the surviving injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)