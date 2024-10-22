Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bulandshahr Family: Oxygen Cylinder Blast Claims Six Lives

An explosion caused by an oxygen cylinder led to the tragic deaths of Rukhsana, her family members, and their partial house collapse in Bulandshahr, Sikandrabad. The incident claimed six lives, with rescue operations involving NDRF and local authorities promptly initiated to manage the fallout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bulandshahr Family: Oxygen Cylinder Blast Claims Six Lives
In a tragic incident in Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad area, an oxygen cylinder explosion claimed the lives of six family members, including Rukhsana, her husband, and their granddaughter.

The blast caused a partial collapse of their home and stirred the community, who gathered to mourn the losses and express condolences.

Authorities, including the NDRF, swiftly responded, ensuring the rescue and relief operations were promptly executed, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate measures for the surviving injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

