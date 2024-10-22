Left Menu

A Glimmer of Hope for the North Atlantic Right Whale

The North Atlantic right whale population has increased to 372, showing a slight recovery from a decline witnessed in the 2010s. Conservationists urge more action from the government, fishing, and shipping industries. Despite progress, threats like ship strikes and entanglement remain concerning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boothbayharbor | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:43 IST
A Glimmer of Hope for the North Atlantic Right Whale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare win for marine conservation, the North Atlantic right whale population has shown a slight increase, reaching approximately 372 individuals, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium. This marks a 4% increase from the 2020 count and offers a glimmer of hope amidst decades of decline.

Despite this positive development, conservationists warn against complacency. Persistent threats, such as ship collisions and fishing gear entanglement, continue to endanger this critically endangered species. In 2023, nine mortalities, including five adults and four calves, have raised concerns about potential population setbacks in 2024.

Calls for tighter regulations on shipping speeds and fishing gear are gaining momentum. Environmental groups have pressed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for swift action, underscoring the urgency to enforce protections to ensure the species' ongoing recovery efforts do not stall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024