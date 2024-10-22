Pfizer Reaches 1 Billion Pneumococcal Vaccine Doses Supplied Through Gavi Partnership

Pfizer today announced the delivery of its 1 billionth pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) through its collaboration with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, marking a significant milestone in the global fight against pneumococcal disease. The billionth dose was supplied to Ethiopia, where more than 40,000 children under five die annually from pneumonia, a leading cause of postnatal death.

In collaboration with Gavi, Pfizer has been instrumental in expanding access to lifesaving vaccines in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Since 2009, Pfizer has worked within the framework of the Pneumococcal Advance Market Commitment (AMC), an innovative public-private health financing initiative designed to stimulate investment in vaccine development while ensuring affordable vaccine supply to countries most in need.

Pfizer's contribution has reached 57 Gavi-eligible countries, and its vaccines are estimated to have protected over 300 million children worldwide from pneumococcal disease, which remains the leading infectious cause of death in children under five globally. Through this partnership, Gavi has successfully immunized over a billion children since 2000, thanks to a multistakeholder model that involves governments, vaccine manufacturers, and global health organizations.

The milestone dose delivered to Ethiopia reflects the country’s pressing need for effective vaccination programs. Pfizer has supplied over 40 million pneumococcal vaccines to Ethiopia since 2020, helping to protect the nation’s most vulnerable citizens. With pneumonia accounting for 20% of postnatal deaths in the country, this collaboration is critical for reducing child mortality rates.

"Reaching this billion-dose milestone is a testament to the commitment and collaboration between Pfizer, Gavi, and other partners. Together, we are making a tangible impact on children's health in Ethiopia and around the world," said Mr. Melkamu Ayalew, Head of Immunization at Ethiopia’s Federal Ministry of Health.

Globally, the coverage of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines has increased six-fold, from 10% in 2010 to 65% in 2023. However, more efforts are needed to achieve the World Health Organization’s Immunization Agenda 2030 target of 90% coverage.

Pfizer’s collaboration with Gavi is part of a broader commitment to addressing health equity worldwide. Through initiatives like its "Accord for a Healthier World," Pfizer aims to provide access to its full portfolio of medicines and vaccines on a not-for-profit basis to 45 lower-income countries, ensuring that lifesaving treatments reach those most in need.

Nick Lagunowich, Pfizer Emerging Markets President, emphasized the company’s ongoing dedication to health equity: "We are proud to reach this incredible milestone, but our work doesn’t stop here. We will continue to collaborate with global health organizations, governments, and others to ensure sustained, not-for-profit access to breakthrough medicines and vaccines, closing the health equity gap for the most vulnerable."

Pfizer’s efforts reflect the broader goals of uplifting communities, promoting economic productivity, and reducing healthcare costs by ensuring greater access to vaccines and medicines. As the company looks toward the future, it remains committed to helping the world achieve more equitable health outcomes through continued innovation and global collaboration.