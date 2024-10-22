Transformative Projects Set to Uplift Manipur's Hill Districts

Manipur is on the brink of transformative development as Chief Minister N Biren Singh reveals progress on two major projects in the Senapati district. The under-construction Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Mayangkhang is set to provide world-class education, opening new pathways for young people throughout the region.

In addition to the educational benefits, the Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing effort to build a multi-level parking facility. A first for Manipur, this infrastructure improvement aims to alleviate transportation challenges while enhancing overall convenience for residents.

The projects signify more than just structural development; they embody a broader vision for a prosperous future in Manipur's hill districts, according to Singh's statement, released via social media platform X.

