Transformative Projects Set to Uplift Manipur's Hill Districts

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the construction of the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Senapati and a new multi-level parking facility. These projects aim to provide quality education and infrastructure improvements, signaling transformative changes and new opportunities for the region's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:03 IST
Manipur is on the brink of transformative development as Chief Minister N Biren Singh reveals progress on two major projects in the Senapati district. The under-construction Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Mayangkhang is set to provide world-class education, opening new pathways for young people throughout the region.

In addition to the educational benefits, the Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing effort to build a multi-level parking facility. A first for Manipur, this infrastructure improvement aims to alleviate transportation challenges while enhancing overall convenience for residents.

The projects signify more than just structural development; they embody a broader vision for a prosperous future in Manipur's hill districts, according to Singh's statement, released via social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

