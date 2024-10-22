Lebanon's Crisis Calls for Urgent International Aid

Lebanon faces a dire humanitarian crisis, requiring $250 million a month to support more than a million people displaced by Israeli airstrikes. The Lebanese minister overseeing the crisis, Nasser Yassin, underscored the severe funding shortfall as only 20% of needs are currently being met.

In anticipation of a support rally in Paris, Yassin emphasized the urgency of international aid to meet basic needs such as food, water, and education for the displaced. With the conflict escalating, more public buildings are transformed into shelters as Lebanon's government scrambles to respond.

The financial damage from the airstrikes is estimated in billions, with essential infrastructure destroyed. Authorities are still assessing total reconstruction costs. As relief operations align for the next four to six months, a message for a ceasefire and increased international action remains critical.

