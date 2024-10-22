Lebanon's Crisis Calls for Urgent International Aid
Lebanon requires $250 million monthly to aid over a million people displaced due to Israeli attacks. The Lebanese government, supported by local initiatives and international aid, currently meets only 20% of the needs. A conference in Paris will seek additional support and urgent international intervention.
Lebanon faces a dire humanitarian crisis, requiring $250 million a month to support more than a million people displaced by Israeli airstrikes. The Lebanese minister overseeing the crisis, Nasser Yassin, underscored the severe funding shortfall as only 20% of needs are currently being met.
In anticipation of a support rally in Paris, Yassin emphasized the urgency of international aid to meet basic needs such as food, water, and education for the displaced. With the conflict escalating, more public buildings are transformed into shelters as Lebanon's government scrambles to respond.
The financial damage from the airstrikes is estimated in billions, with essential infrastructure destroyed. Authorities are still assessing total reconstruction costs. As relief operations align for the next four to six months, a message for a ceasefire and increased international action remains critical.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Refugee Chief Calls for Urgent International Support Amid Lebanon's Humanitarian Crisis
UN Expert Urges Continued International Support for Somalia Amid Ongoing Security and Human Rights Challenges
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks
International Outcry Over Israeli Attacks on UN Peacekeepers
EU Urges Swift Condemnation of Israeli Attacks on UNIFIL