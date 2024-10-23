Construction Firms Face Legal Action Over Environmental Violations

In a significant move, the forest department has taken legal action against five construction companies involved in the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane project. These companies have been accused of unscientific soil dumping, adversely affecting the environment and water bodies.

The forest officers allege that soil discarded during the construction phase was improperly deposited on designated forest lands, causing both environmental and water pollution. The dumped soil was washed into the Gara drain and the Govind Sagar lake, leading to ecological disturbances.

The complaint, filed at the Swarghat police station by forest officials, outlines that the construction work has been ongoing since 2012. It identifies multiple locations, including Gara and Mahla, where improper soil handling occurred. The police are currently investigating the allegations to proceed with further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)