AI Deciphers Pig Emotions to Enhance Animal Welfare
European scientists have developed an AI algorithm that interprets pig sounds to improve animal welfare. Led by Elodie Mandel-Briefer from the University of Copenhagen, the study used various pig sounds to identify their emotions, potentially helping farmers enhance the welfare of pigs by recognizing their emotional states.
In a groundbreaking development, European scientists have created an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm capable of interpreting the emotional nuances in pig sounds. This innovative tool aims to aid farmers in enhancing animal welfare by providing insights into the emotions of pigs, which are often overlooked.
Elodie Mandel-Briefer, a behavioural biologist at the University of Copenhagen and co-leader of the study, explained that while many farmers can assess the physical condition of their pigs, emotional wellbeing is less frequently measured. The algorithm, developed by a team of scientists across Europe, analyzes a vast array of pig vocalizations collected in various scenarios to determine whether the sounds indicate positive or negative emotions.
The research highlights that pigs on free-range farms produce fewer stress-related vocalizations compared to those raised conventionally. This technology, once fully operational, could enable farmers to use a mobile app to translate pig sounds into emotional insights, offering a new dimension to animal welfare assessment and consumer transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
