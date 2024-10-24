IASST Partners with Bharat Biotech to Develop Probiotic Health Products from Traditional Fermented Foods of Northeast India

The Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institution under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has signed a significant R&D collaboration and product development agreement with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL). The partnership aims to commercialize innovative probiotic health products derived from traditional fermented foods of Northeast India, which have shown great promise in combating metabolic diseases, improving gut health, and promoting healthy ageing.

Strategic Importance of the Collaboration

The agreement, presided over by Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, marks a major step forward for the bioeconomy of Northeast India by leveraging the region's rich biodiversity. Professor Karandikar emphasized that this collaboration aligns with the government’s broader vision to utilize regional resources for creating impactful health solutions while boosting the bioeconomy. He expressed confidence that the probiotics will offer effective treatments for lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity while contributing to India’s biotechnology sector.

Role of Bharat Biotech in Commercialization and Clinical Trials

Bharat Biotech, a globally recognized leader in biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health solutions, will play a key role in conducting the necessary pre-clinical and clinical trials to meet regulatory standards for the new probiotic products. The company's expertise in translating scientific innovations into commercial products is expected to accelerate the journey of these probiotics from the laboratory to the market.

Prof. Ashis Mukherjee, Director of IASST, highlighted the unique opportunity this partnership presents to transform academic research into market-ready products. He stressed that this collaboration could set a benchmark for future initiatives aiming to integrate traditional knowledge with cutting-edge science.

Commitment to Timely Milestones and Shared Benefits

A monitoring committee, consisting of representatives from all stakeholder institutions, will ensure that project milestones are met in a timely manner. IASST will retain a share of the royalties from the sales of products developed under this collaboration. The agreement clearly outlines the roles of both IASST and Bharat Biotech, with IASST providing scientific research and Bharat Biotech handling the commercialization process.

Probiotics Rooted in Traditional Knowledge

The probiotics, derived from traditional fermented foods of Northeast India, are expected to offer natural and sustainable health solutions for a range of lifestyle diseases. Their development is based on years of research conducted by IASST, which has identified strains that improve gut health and combat metabolic conditions. These products are not only expected to enhance public health but also contribute to the preservation and promotion of the region’s indigenous food practices.

A Step Towards Global Health Innovation

Both IASST and Bharat Biotech have expressed optimism about the global impact of their collaboration. The partnership is poised to bring scientific innovations from Northeast India to the international stage, promoting health and wellness worldwide. This collaboration is also a testament to the government's commitment to fostering scientific and industrial partnerships that leverage regional resources for national and global benefits.

Senior officials from DST, IASST, and BBIL, including Dr. Mojibur Khan from IASST and Dr. Yogeshwar Rao from Bharat Biotech, were present at the signing ceremony, underlining the significance of the occasion for India's growing biotechnology and health sector.