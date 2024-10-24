Bernice Swarts Distributes Tools to 402 Trained Technicians to Protect Ozone Layer

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Bernice Swarts, handed over essential tools of trade to 402 certified refrigeration and air conditioning technicians on Thursday, as part of an ongoing effort to bolster environmental sustainability. Speaking at a ceremony in Pretoria, the Deputy Minister emphasized the critical role these technicians play in maintaining efficient, safe, and eco-friendly cooling systems.

“These tools will empower our technicians to continue their essential work, ensuring that our cooling systems are not only functional but also aligned with global environmental standards,” said Swarts.

This handover took place during the World Ozone Day commemoration, celebrated annually on September 16 to honour the Montreal Protocol signed in 1987. The protocol was a monumental international treaty aimed at phasing out ozone-depleting substances (ODS) to safeguard both the environment and human health. World Ozone Day highlights global achievements in reducing the depletion of the ozone layer.

As part of ongoing initiatives, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment plans to train an additional 1,600 technicians in the informal refrigeration and air conditioning sector, as part of an effort to formalize unregistered technicians. The aim is to enhance safe refrigerant handling, promote sustainable technologies, and create more opportunities for small businesses within the sector.

Swarts pointed out the importance of these efforts in combating ozone depletion and climate change. She reiterated the necessity for continued vigilance in phasing out harmful ODS emissions, transitioning to sustainable technologies, and supporting global climate action efforts.

“The Montreal Protocol has shown that through political will and global cooperation, transformative environmental progress is possible,” she stated. “We must continue to protect the ozone layer, which is vital for our health, environment, and economy.”

In addition to supporting the ozone layer’s protection, these efforts by certified technicians also contribute to carbon sink preservation, a key factor in combating climate change. The Deputy Minister stressed the technicians’ role in maintaining and advancing global standards while ensuring the long-term environmental well-being of South Africa.