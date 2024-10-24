Left Menu

Unveiling Pompeii's Artistic Treasure: The House of Phaedra's Exquisite Frescoes

Archaeologists in Pompeii have discovered a small house with exquisite frescoes depicting mythological scenes. Named the House of Phaedra, it provides insights into first-century AD architectural styles. Despite being smaller and lacking a traditional atrium, its wall decorations rival those of more opulent homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:18 IST
In a new archaeological revelation, experts at Pompeii have unearthed a small yet ornately decorated house in the ancient Roman city. Known as the House of Phaedra, this dwelling showcases remarkably preserved frescoes illustrating mythological tales, including the story of the Athenian queen Phaedra.

The Pompeii archaeological park emphasized the house's unique departure from the conventional Roman architectural style, lacking the typical central atrium. Despite its modest dimensions, the house boasts high-quality wall decorations that match those of larger, more luxurious residences found in the vicinity.

Mount Vesuvius's devastating eruption in A.D. 79 buried Pompeii under volcanic ash, preserving its buildings and frescoes. The house's artwork depicts not only Phaedra's unrequited love but also scenes involving a satyr and a nymph, among other vivid mythological imagery and natural patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

