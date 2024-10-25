Left Menu

Inferno in the Amazon: Brazil's Wildfire Crisis

Brazil's Amazon region faces unprecedented wildfire destruction, exacerbated by severe drought and possibly criminal actions. The fires have ravaged an area akin to Switzerland's size, raising concerns ahead of COP30 in Belem. Urgent reforestation measures and policy changes are needed to tackle this escalating crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:38 IST
Inferno in the Amazon: Brazil's Wildfire Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The Amazon region in Brazil is grappling with wildfires that have engulfed an area comparable to Switzerland, based on recent satellite data. The devastation poses a staggering challenge, with recovery anticipated to take decades, if not longer, scientists warn.

The Amazon Environmental Research Institute's science director, Ane Alencar, described the surge in wildfires as alarmingly abrupt. Between January and mid-October 2024, fires increased by 846% compared to the previous year, a figure significantly higher than the 2019 crisis under former President Jair Bolsonaro.

As Brazil gears up to host the COP30 climate conference in Belem, the government is considering enforcing reforestation for burned areas. Experts suspect that criminals are exploiting climate change conditions to further deforestation, with lawbreakers potentially bypassing extensive tree-felling for immediate fire-setting to clear land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024