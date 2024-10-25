Remembering Rohini Godbole: A Pioneering Physicist and Advocate for Women in Science

In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of distinguished physicist Rohini Godbole, recognizing her as a pioneering scientist and a fervent advocate for women's participation in science.

Godbole, known for her groundbreaking work and dedication to encouraging more women to enter scientific fields, was an associate professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, starting in 1995.

Even after her retirement in 2021, her influence continued as she was named an honorary professor. Her contributions to science and advocacy for gender equality in academia have left an indelible mark on future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)