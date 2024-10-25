Left Menu

India's Health Research Revolution: Pioneering Innovations for a Healthier Nation

Union Health Minister J P Nadda unveiled new health research initiatives by DHR-ICMR, including the 'First in the World' Challenge, aiming to position India at the forefront of global health innovation. Enhancements under these initiatives include upgraded diagnostic labs, data repositories, and development of rare disease drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has announced the launch of several ambitious health research initiatives by the Department of Health Research-Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR). Among these, the 'First in the World' Challenge stands out, an effort hailed for its inspiration from the triumph of Chandrayaan-3.

These new initiatives are pivotal in aligning India's health research endeavors with the national vision of becoming a developed nation—Viksit Bharat. By focusing on indigenous innovation and advanced research, India aims to address major health challenges and enhance its global standing in medical research, said Nadda.

In addition to promoting unprecedented health technologies through a high-risk, high-reward research scheme, the program will strengthen disease response with upgraded laboratories. A centralized ICMR Data Repository and efforts to develop affordable drugs for rare diseases further underscore India's commitment to medical advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

