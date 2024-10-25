India's Health Research Revolution: Pioneering Innovations for a Healthier Nation

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has announced the launch of several ambitious health research initiatives by the Department of Health Research-Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR). Among these, the 'First in the World' Challenge stands out, an effort hailed for its inspiration from the triumph of Chandrayaan-3.

These new initiatives are pivotal in aligning India's health research endeavors with the national vision of becoming a developed nation—Viksit Bharat. By focusing on indigenous innovation and advanced research, India aims to address major health challenges and enhance its global standing in medical research, said Nadda.

In addition to promoting unprecedented health technologies through a high-risk, high-reward research scheme, the program will strengthen disease response with upgraded laboratories. A centralized ICMR Data Repository and efforts to develop affordable drugs for rare diseases further underscore India's commitment to medical advancement.

