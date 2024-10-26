Extended Space Adventure: NASA Astronaut Hospitalized Upon Return
A NASA astronaut was hospitalized after an extended stay on the International Space Station. The mission, prolonged due to Boeing capsule issues and Hurricane Milton, concluded with a SpaceX capsule's splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. The astronaut is in stable condition, being monitored in Florida.
A NASA astronaut has been hospitalized after returning from an extended mission on the International Space Station. Initial reports indicated a medical issue post-mission, prompting the agency to take precautionary measures.
The crew, which included three Americans and a Russian, returned safely to Earth via a SpaceX capsule, landing in the Gulf of Mexico. Their return was delayed by challenges with Boeing's Starliner capsule and severe weather conditions.
The mission marked an extended tenure due to unforeseen difficulties, leaving the space station now with its standard crew size. While the unnamed astronaut remains under observation, others have returned to Houston, and preparations continue for future missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Un-Nobel-lievable: Controversial Picks and Omissions in Peace Prize History
Delhi Court Dismisses Case Against Top IPS Officer Over Misconduct Allegations
Tragic Strike: Russian Missile Attack in Odesa
Shanghai's Cultural Renaissance: Pioneering Digital Entertainment in Xuhui
Government Accepts Findings of Royal Commission into Abuse in Care, Commits to Comprehensive Response