Extended Space Adventure: NASA Astronaut Hospitalized Upon Return

A NASA astronaut was hospitalized after an extended stay on the International Space Station. The mission, prolonged due to Boeing capsule issues and Hurricane Milton, concluded with a SpaceX capsule's splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. The astronaut is in stable condition, being monitored in Florida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:09 IST
astronaut

A NASA astronaut has been hospitalized after returning from an extended mission on the International Space Station. Initial reports indicated a medical issue post-mission, prompting the agency to take precautionary measures.

The crew, which included three Americans and a Russian, returned safely to Earth via a SpaceX capsule, landing in the Gulf of Mexico. Their return was delayed by challenges with Boeing's Starliner capsule and severe weather conditions.

The mission marked an extended tenure due to unforeseen difficulties, leaving the space station now with its standard crew size. While the unnamed astronaut remains under observation, others have returned to Houston, and preparations continue for future missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

