Poop Emoji Sculpture Sparks Dialogue Near U.S. Capitol

A new statue depicting a poop emoji atop a desk near the U.S. Capitol is drawing attention. This art installation, resembling the well-known iPhone emoji, serves as a provocative reminder of the events of January 6. Its strategic placement allows viewers to see a faint outline of the Capitol dome.

Updated: 27-10-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:27 IST
A new statue near the U.S. Capitol has been capturing the curiosity and chatter of passersby, and it's not your traditional piece of art. The installment, featuring a brass-colored desk topped with a feces sculpture, is unmistakably reminiscent of the poop emoji widely used in digital communication.

Standing at about six feet in width, the bulk of this creativity lies in its strategic alignment. From the right vantage point, the feces sculpture aligns perfectly to trace the Capitol's iconic dome, offering viewers a unique perspective—literally and figuratively.

This evocative piece is more than just a nod to the popular emoji. It functions as a symbolic representation, possibly drawing connections to the infamous events of January 6, and reigniting conversations about that fiery chapter in American history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

