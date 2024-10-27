Poop Emoji Sculpture Sparks Dialogue Near U.S. Capitol

A new statue near the U.S. Capitol has been capturing the curiosity and chatter of passersby, and it's not your traditional piece of art. The installment, featuring a brass-colored desk topped with a feces sculpture, is unmistakably reminiscent of the poop emoji widely used in digital communication.

Standing at about six feet in width, the bulk of this creativity lies in its strategic alignment. From the right vantage point, the feces sculpture aligns perfectly to trace the Capitol's iconic dome, offering viewers a unique perspective—literally and figuratively.

This evocative piece is more than just a nod to the popular emoji. It functions as a symbolic representation, possibly drawing connections to the infamous events of January 6, and reigniting conversations about that fiery chapter in American history.

(With inputs from agencies.)